Europe is strong, needs to be more 'caring' in future: Italy's Renzi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is strong and solid even after Britain voted to leave the bloc’s economic and political union, but needs to take a more “caring” approach in the future, Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Speaking in Berlin at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande, Renzi also said no time should be wasted after the Brexit vote and that the opinion of the British public should be respected.