Europe is strong, needs to be more 'caring' in future: Italy's Renzi
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Europe is strong, needs to be more 'caring' in future: Italy's Renzi

Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures as he talks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile - RTX2H76W

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is strong and solid even after Britain voted to leave the bloc’s economic and political union, but needs to take a more “caring” approach in the future, Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday.

Speaking in Berlin at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande, Renzi also said no time should be wasted after the Brexit vote and that the opinion of the British public should be respected.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella

