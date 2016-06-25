FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy economy minister says Brexit likely to hit growth, public finances
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 25, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Italy economy minister says Brexit likely to hit growth, public finances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a meeting in Rome, Italy, in this file photo dated February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Saturday that Britain’s vote to leave the European Union could lead to the Italian economy growing less than initially forecast, with a negative impact on public finances.

Italy, the euro zone’s third largest economy, has posted weak growth since it emerged from a three-year recession at the start of 2015 and continues to lag the rest of the currency bloc.

“We have to be very clear: it can’t be ruled out that, following Brexit, for reasons outside our control, the economic picture worsens and we will have less growth,” Padoan told the Corriere della Sera daily in an interview.

“This will hit public finances. I hope it doesn’t happen but it is probable.”

The government’s present forecast is for growth of 1.2 percent this year. Italy’s public debt, at around 133 percent of gross domestic product, is the highest in the euro zone after Greece‘s.

Unicredit (CRDI.MI), the country’s largest bank, said that following the British referendum it was slashing its 2017 growth forecast for Italy to between 0.2 and 0.7 percent, down from a previous 1.2 percent.

On Friday, the Italian economy ministry said Britain’s decision could have a “limited” impact on growth.

Padoan told Corriere della Sera that to avoid the previously “unthinkable” risk that the British vote leads to other countries also leaving, the EU must now review its priorities.

“Europe can no longer only worry about banks,” he said, calling for “common policies that don’t only regard banking union but also immigration, security and the fight against inequality.”

Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.