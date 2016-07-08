FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jack Lew to visit Europe next week to discuss Brexit
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
#Business News
July 8, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Jack Lew to visit Europe next week to discuss Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew arrives for the closing ceremony of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues in Beijing, China June 7, 2016.Damir Sagolj

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will visit London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels next week to meet with counterparts and discuss the need to promote growth and stability following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the Treasury said on Friday.

During the July 11-14 trip, the Treasury said Lew will meet with his finance ministry counterparts and other officials in each of the four capitals to discuss "continued economic stability and shared economic growth in the United Kingdom, Europe and globally" after the Brexit vote.

He also will meet with business leaders and market participants to "discuss the state of the global economy."

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

