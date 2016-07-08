Jack Lew to visit Europe next week to discuss Brexit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew arrives for the closing ceremony of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues in Beijing, China June 7, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will visit London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels next week to meet with counterparts and discuss the need to promote growth and stability following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the Treasury said on Friday.

During the July 11-14 trip, the Treasury said Lew will meet with his finance ministry counterparts and other officials in each of the four capitals to discuss "continued economic stability and shared economic growth in the United Kingdom, Europe and globally" after the Brexit vote.

He also will meet with business leaders and market participants to "discuss the state of the global economy."