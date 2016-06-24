Japan MOF Asakawa says must closely watch markets on Brexit vote

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top currency official, Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Friday he must closely watch market moves while awaiting the results of Britain's vote on whether to leave the European Union.

The vice finance minister for international affairs was speaking to reporters when asked about swings occurring in the currency market.

Japan's policymakers are worried a vote by Britain to leave the European Union could boost demand for the safe-haven yen, triggering an unwelcome rise in the Japanese currency that would hurt Japan's exports.