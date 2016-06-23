Japan's FSA monitoring bank FX liquidity ahead of Brexit vote: sources

Detail of a European map, including Great Britain, is seen on the face of a Euro coin in London, Britain, January 31, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator is monitoring foreign currency liquidity among the country's banks and brokerages ahead of Britain's closely-run referendum on European Union membership, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Financial Services Agency has checked whether financial institutions have raised necessary amounts of sterling GBP= and the euro EUR= for their daily operations, the sources said, who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The regulator is wary of potential difficulties in raising sterling and euro should market volatility increase after Thursday's referendum, but does not have strong concerns about possible depletion of U.S. dollar USD= supplies, the sources said.

Voting in the referendum begins at 0600 GMT on Thursday June 23. The official result is due some time after 0600 GMT on Friday, but partial results and turnout figures will be announced much earlier.