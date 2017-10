Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) speaks to the media after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and his Group of Seven counterparts will soon hold a conference call, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a Japanese finance ministry official said on Friday.

Aso will also hold a news conference at 9:15 p.m. (1215 GMT), after the call.