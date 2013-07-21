FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan urges Britain to keep 'major role' in EU
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2013 / 10:44 AM / in 4 years

Japan urges Britain to keep 'major role' in EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at the Conservative Party's annual Spring Forum, in central London March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan has added its voice to international calls for Britain to maintain a leading role in the European Union, saying that membership is a key advantage for companies looking to access Europe’s single market.

British Prime Minister David Cameron’s promise to renegotiate Britain’s role in the EU and hold a referendum on EU membership by 2017 has already been greeted with concern by the United States among others.

A senior official in Barack Obama’s administration said in January that the United States needed London to retain a “strong voice” within the EU, and last week British Foreign Secretary William Hague said that withdrawal from the EU would deter investors, undermine trade and damage Britain’s global status.

Japan submitted its statement to a review ordered by Cameron into the balance of power between London and Brussels. The submission highlighted that more than 1,300 companies have invested in Britain, creating 130,000 jobs.

“The advantage of the UK as a gateway to the European market has attracted Japanese investment. The Government of Japan expects the UK to maintain this favorable role,” a statement on Japan’s British embassy website said.

“The (Japanese) government is committed to making its relationship with the EU stronger than ever before. In this context, it expects that the UK will maintain a strong voice and continue to play a major role in the EU.”

Reporting by William James; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.