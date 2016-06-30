FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK says it will do all it can to safeguard Japanese investment post-Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 7:54 PM / a year ago

UK says it will do all it can to safeguard Japanese investment post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will do everything it can to safeguard Japanese investment into the country in light of last week's vote to leave the European Union, a statement from Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister said the UK greatly valued the investment of Japanese businesses into the UK, and we would do everything we could to promote and safeguard that investment in the wake of the referendum," a statement from Cameron's office said, following a telephone call between the two leaders.

"It would be important for Japanese companies to make their voices heard in the negotiations once they got under way," the statement added. Japan has major investments in Britain, notably by carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) in northeast England.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.