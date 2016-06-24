Japan finance minister, BOJ: will take appropriate steps for financial stability

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) speaks to the media after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance minister and central bank governor warned that excess volatility and disorderly currency movements could harm financial stability and that they will take appropriate steps if necessary, after Britain's vote to leave the EU sparked turmoil in financial and currency markets.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a joint statement on Friday that BOJ measures could include the activation of Japan's currency swap arrangements.