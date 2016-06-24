FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan finance minister, BOJ: will take appropriate steps for financial stability
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

Japan finance minister, BOJ: will take appropriate steps for financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) speaks to the media after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016.Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance minister and central bank governor warned that excess volatility and disorderly currency movements could harm financial stability and that they will take appropriate steps if necessary, after Britain's vote to leave the EU sparked turmoil in financial and currency markets.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a joint statement on Friday that BOJ measures could include the activation of Japan's currency swap arrangements.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.