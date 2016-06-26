FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

Japan LDP policy chief says bold steps needed to stem yen rise after Brexit: NHK

Minami Funakoshi

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief said on Sunday the government should take bold steps to respond to yen surges following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the latest sign the government may intervene to stem yen rises.

"Speculative, violent moves (in the forex market) have extremely negative effects. If necessary, the government should not hesitate to respond, including currency intervention," said Tomomi Inada, who represents Japan's ruling party's stance on policy issues, during a debate with policy chiefs from other parties aired by broadcaster NHK, according to the Nikkei daily.

Japan's financial markets have been on high alert after the safe-haven yen firmed to 99.00 yen per dollar on Friday following the Brexit vote - the first time the dollar dropped below the 100 yen mark since late 2013. <FRX/> This prompted Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso to warn on Friday that the government will respond as needed to "extremely nervous" currency moves.

Inada's comment also comes a day after an emergency meeting of senior officials from Bank of Japan, the Financial Services Agency, and the Ministry of Finance to discuss financial markets post-Brexit, in which they said they would continue to closely coordinate moves and monitor markets.

Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
