Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso (C) speaks to the media after a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economic fundamentals are "not bad", Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference on Friday following a conference call with his counterparts from other Group of Seven countries after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

He said he would not comment on currencies, when asked whether the G7 has discussed joint buying to support the British currency.