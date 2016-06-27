FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan government spokesman: Important to take steps to ensure market stability
June 27, 2016 / 3:00 AM / a year ago

Japan government spokesman: Important to take steps to ensure market stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government spokesman said on Monday it was important to take all possible measures to ensure market stability with a close eye on short-term moves in financial markets.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshige Seko told a news conference that the government would closely monitor the impact of Brexit on Japan’s real economy in the medium and long terms. He said the government and Bank of Japan would meet at appropriate times as needed.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier he had instructed Finance Minister Taro Aso to watch currency markets “ever more closely” and take steps if necessary, in the wake of Britain’s historic vote to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

