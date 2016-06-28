FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Business minister: Brexit will provide opportunities, including for autos sector
June 28, 2016 / 11:58 AM / a year ago

Business minister: Brexit will provide opportunities, including for autos sector

Britain's Business Secretary, Sajid Javid, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - There will be medium- and long-term opportunities from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, including for the auto industry, business minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

“Because of last week’s decision of course there are some short term challenges for businesses but we must also remember there are medium-term and long-term opportunities for business as well, and that includes the auto industry,” Javid told parliament during a regular question session.

He also said that Britain should start “embracing” the opportunities provided by Brexit, or Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

“Free trade agreements with many more countries is just one of those, Australia I think is an excellent example, it is exactly the thing we should be working on,” he said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
