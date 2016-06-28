FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK business minister says trade ties with EU are his top goal
June 28, 2016 / 3:54 PM / a year ago

UK business minister says trade ties with EU are his top goal

Britain's Business Secretary, Sajid Javid, leaves after a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister, Sajid Javid, said he had told firms on Tuesday that maintaining access to the European Union’s single market would be his top goal during talks with the EU.

Javid had called leaders of business organizations and firms to Westminster to reassure them after Britain’s shock vote last week to leave the EU, and said at a news conference that his officials would contact major inward investors in the coming weeks.

Javid said businesses also wanted more information about the implications of the vote, as there were misunderstandings about what it meant.

Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

