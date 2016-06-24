Boris Johnson is bookmaker's favorite to succeed Cameron

LONDON (Reuters) - Former London mayor and leading Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson is the favorite to succeed David Cameron as Prime Minister, bookmaker Ladbrokes said in a statement on Friday.

Cameron said he would stand down by October after voters ignored his pleas to stay in the European Union and voted to leave the bloc in a referendum.

Ladbrokes quoted Johnson at evens, ahead of interior minister Theresa May at 3/1 and Justice Secretary Michael Gove at 5/1.