a year ago
UK's Johnson says immigration control will be possible outside the EU
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 3:57 PM / a year ago

UK's Johnson says immigration control will be possible outside the EU

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at an European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 18, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it will be possible to control immigration once Britain has completed the process of leaving the EU.

"What is certainly possible post-leaving the EU, and once we end our obligations under uncontrolled free movement, it will be possible to have a system of control," he told reporters.

"You can't do that immediately, clearly, because we are still in the EU," he added.

The desire to control immigration is widely believed to have been a major factor behind the vote by a majority of Britons to leave the EU in a referendum last month.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Douglas Busvine

