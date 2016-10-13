FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Johnson says Britain can control borders and remain open to skilled labor
October 13, 2016 / 8:49 AM / in a year

UK's Johnson says Britain can control borders and remain open to skilled labor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson listens as Prime Minister Theresa May gives her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s post-Brexit goal of lower immigration and tighter border controls does not mean that it will have to close its doors to skilled workers from around the world, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

“There is no inconsistency whatever between the desire to take back control of our borders and the need to be open to skills from around the world,” Johnson told a committee of lawmakers.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William James; editing by Kate Holton

