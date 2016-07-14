FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. in front of queue for Britain, says new foreign minister Johnson
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. in front of queue for Britain, says new foreign minister Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the United States would be “in the front of the queue” following his surprise appointment as Britain’s new foreign minister.

The quip was a reference to a comment by U.S. President Barack Obama during Britain’s EU referendum campaign that the country would be in the back of the queue if it voted to leave the bloc.

Asked by a Sky News reporter whether Johnson planned to apologize to Obama for controversially saying the “part-Kenyan” president was biased against Britain because of “an ancestral dislike of the British empire”, Johnson said: “The United States of America will be in the front of the queue.”

“We have a massive opportunity in this country to make a great success of our new relationship with Europe and with the world, and I‘m very excited to be asked to play a part in that,” he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.