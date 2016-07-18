UK's Johnson says talks with EU counterparts over Brexit 'positive'

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday he had held "positive and productive" one-on-one talks with many of his European Union counterparts about implementing Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

Britain will need to negotiate a new relationship with the EU once the government triggers Article 50, the formal start of divorce talks with the bloc.

"Met many EU counterparts one on one to discuss giving effect to EU vote, talks were positive and productive," Johnson said on Twitter.

Appointed last week, Johnson was in Brussels for his first Foreign Affairs Council event, where he said future UK-EU co-operation on foreign policy and security were discussed as well as the failed coup in Turkey and the truck attack in Nice.