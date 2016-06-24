FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Brexit leader Johnson says nothing will change in short term
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Pro-Brexit leader Johnson says nothing will change in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson speaks at the group's headquarters in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Ex-London mayor Boris Johnson, a leading campaigner for Britain to leave the EU and the bookmakers’ favorite to replace David Cameron as Prime Minister, said nothing would change over the short term following the Brexit vote.

“In voting to leave the EU it is vital to stress that there is now no need for haste and indeed as the Prime Minister has just said, nothing will change over the short term,” he told reporters on Friday after Britons voted to leave the EU.

Johnson said that in the future Britain would benefit from the vote to leave.

“We can find our voice in the world again, a voice that is commensurate with the fifth-biggest economy on Earth,” he said.

“I believe we now have a glorious opportunity: we can pass our laws and set our taxes entirely according to the needs of the UK economy.”

Reporting by UK bureau; editing by Stephen Addison

