U.S. says it is looking forward to working with new British foreign minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department looks forward to working with Boris Johnson, appointed on Wednesday as British foreign secretary, a U.S. State Department spokesman said.

The United States will always be able to work with British officials because of its "deep, abiding" relationship with Britain, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said at a daily news briefing.

Johnson was a leading figure in the victorious "Leave" campaign in Britain's European Union membership referendum last month