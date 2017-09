The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, in this October 12, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - JP Morgan said on Wednesday that the lead across a range of opinion polls for campaigners seeking to get Britain out of the European Union has widened after the bank removed a hoax poll from its analysis.

“Leave” now had a 1.4 percentage-point lead over “Remain”, analysts said in a research note.