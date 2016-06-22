FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

J.P. Morgan: Brexit poll analysis suggests 'In' is just ahead

Supporters of the "Britain Stronger IN Europe" group campaign in the lead up to the EU referendum, at Soho in London, Britain June 22, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank J.P. Morgan said its analysis of recent opinion polls on Britain's European Union membership referendum showed the "In" camp was narrowly ahead on Wednesday, a day before Britons go to the polls.

"On the basis of the data in hand, our clean-up process suggests a 2 percentage-point lead on average for 'Remain' in the polls published this week, with around 9 percent of the vote undecided," J.P. Morgan economist Malcolm Barr said in an email.

"Our measure of the trend through the week-to-week noise now sits at a 0.6 percentage-point lead for 'Remain'."

Barr added that "subjectively", he saw a roughly 45 percent chance Britain would leave the EU compared to the 25 percent chance priced into betting markets.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
