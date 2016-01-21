FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to make donation to UK's pro-EU campaign: Sky
#World News
January 21, 2016 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan to make donation to UK's pro-EU campaign: Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is preparing to make a donation to a group campaigning to keep Britain in the European Union, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Rival investment bank Goldman Sachs has already agreed to donate a “substantial six-figure sum” to the pro-EU group ‘Britain Stronger in Europe’, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sky said JPMorgan was planning to contribute “hundreds of thousands of pounds” to the group over the coming days.

The Wall Street bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Several banks have said Britain should remain within the EU because a British exit could harm London’s place as a global financial center.

Prime Minister David Cameron is renegotiating the terms of Britain’s membership of the 28-member bloc and is hoping to clinch a deal at an EU summit in February, paving the way for a referendum which could take place as soon as June.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by William Schomberg

