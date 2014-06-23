FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ally of UK's Cameron accuses EU leaders of duplicity over Juncker pick
June 23, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Ally of UK's Cameron accuses EU leaders of duplicity over Juncker pick

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Candidate for the European Commission presidency Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at an European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Brussels, ahead of an informal dinner of EU leaders May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne on Monday accused European leaders of being two-faced when it came to discussing the possible appointment of Jean-Claude Juncker as the president of the European Commission, something London wants to block.

Speaking ahead of a London meeting between Prime Minister David Cameron and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy later on Monday, Osborne said EU leaders were expressing different views about Juncker behind closed doors.

“I think there’s a rather odd phenomenon at the moment which does happen believe it or not in politics which is people are saying quite a lot of things privately which they’re not saying publicly,” Osborne told BBC radio.

Britain opposes Juncker, a former Luxembourg prime minister, because it believes he is not the right person to drive reform and strongly believes that EU leaders, and not the European Parliament as in Juncker’s case, should nominate candidates.

The matter is likely to come to a head when EU leaders meet in Belgium on Thursday and Friday this week with Britain looking increasingly isolated and outnumbered on the issue.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

