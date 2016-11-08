No revenge in Brexit but market access needs migration: Juncker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will not go to "war" or seek revenge on Britain in negotiating its exit from the bloc but London cannot be part of the single market without accepting free migration, EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

"Our British friends should know that, yes, we want to have a normal, friendly relationship with the United Kingdom; that, yes, there is no question of going to war or negotiating in a spirit of revenge with the British; but that if the British really want to have free access to the internal market, they must agree to respect all its rules, including on the free movement of workers," Juncker said in speech in Bruges.

"Europe should not waiver on its principles to have peace in its relations with our British friends. Europe is Europe, and if you want to be part of the main achievement, the internal market, everyone including the British must respect the rules."