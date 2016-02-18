EU's Juncker 'quite confident' of EU deal with Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was “quite confident” that European leaders would reach a deal with Britain over its future as a member of the 28-nation block during a summit starting on Thursday.

“I‘m quite confident that we will have a deal during this European Council. We have to sort out a certain number of questions... and I‘m convinced that Britain will be a constructive and active member of the European Union,” Juncker told reporters ahead of a summit of European heads of government in Brussels.