EU's Juncker 'quite confident' of EU deal with Britain
February 18, 2016 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker 'quite confident' of EU deal with Britain

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends an extraordinary meeting with EU commissioners on Portugal's budget in Brussels, Belgium, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was “quite confident” that European leaders would reach a deal with Britain over its future as a member of the 28-nation block during a summit starting on Thursday.

“I‘m quite confident that we will have a deal during this European Council. We have to sort out a certain number of questions... and I‘m convinced that Britain will be a constructive and active member of the European Union,” Juncker told reporters ahead of a summit of European heads of government in Brussels.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

