EU's Juncker says does not expect Britain to exit EU
May 12, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

EU's Juncker says does not expect Britain to exit EU

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker looks on during a meeting at the Capitol Hill in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission said on Thursday it would be a catastrophe if Britain voted to leave the European Union, but he did not expect that to happen.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, speaking at a conference on Europe at the German Foreign Ministry, said it was up to Britan to decide whether to exit the bloc in a June 23 referendum, and the decision would have far-reaching consequences for Britain and Europe.

“He who leaves the table, may no longer eat at this table ... but that won’t happen,” Juncker said. Asked if Britain’s exit from the EU would be a catastrophe, he said, “Yes.”

Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Paul Carrel

