a year ago
Juncker urges Britain to start Brexit talks 'as soon as possible'
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 10:29 AM / a year ago

Juncker urges Britain to start Brexit talks 'as soon as possible'

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the European Parliament during a debate on The State of the European Union in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2016.Vincent Kessler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain should launch formal Brexit negotiations quickly and the bloc will not allow itself to be held back if London hesitates to trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"I will not meddle in Britain's domestic politics," Juncker told German media group Funke. "But it would be in the best interest of all parties if the divorce letter is submitted as soon as possible to not unnecessarily prolong the phase of uncertainty."

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
