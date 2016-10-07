FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Juncker says EU must be firm over UK's Brexit maneuvering
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Business News
October 7, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Juncker says EU must be firm over UK's Brexit maneuvering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the preparation for the upcomming European Council summit of E.U. leaders, in Strasbourg, France, October 5, 2016.Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union members must take a firm stance with Britain over the bloc's free movement of labor rules during Brexit divorce talks, Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the EU's executive body the European Commission, said on Friday.

Some British politicians have suggested the country will be able to negotiate a close trade relationship with the EU without having to allow unfettered movement of people into Britain when it leaves the EU.

"It should be obvious that if the United Kingdom wants to have free access to the (EU's) internal market all the rules and all the liberties... need to be fully respected."

"You can't have one foot in and one foot out," Juncker said during a speech in Paris. "On this point we need to be intransigent. I see the maneuvering."

Juncker also said the EU was still open to more talks on stalled Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership trade deal discussions with the United States but "will not kneel down before the Americans."

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
