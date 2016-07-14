UK PM May appoints new justice and education ministers

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minster Theresa May appointed the government’s new justice and education ministers on Thursday, as she continued assembling the senior team that will help her guide the country out of the European Union.

Liz Truss, who previously headed the environment department, was named as Justice Secretary, while former International Development Secretary Justine Greening was appointed Education Secretary, May’s office said in a statement.

Greening was also named Minister for Women and Equalities.