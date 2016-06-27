FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry sees Britain's global standing changed, not diminished, by Brexit
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 5:36 PM / a year ago

Kerry sees Britain's global standing changed, not diminished, by Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to leave the European Union has changed its global standing rather than diminished it, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday, but he added he will “regret” Britain’s absence in U.S.-EU negotiations.

“Do I agree that Britain’s role has somehow been diminished? No. I think it’s been changed,” Kerry said in London, speaking alongside British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t miss that voice within the context of the EU as a change. I personally will regret that Britain is not going to be at that table when there is an U.S.-EU dialogue.”

“But I have no doubt that Britain is going to be weighing in with us, critically involved with us on every single issue.”

Reporting by Warren Strobel; writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
