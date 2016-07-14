FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry congratulates UK foreign minister Johnson, urges 'sensible' Brexit approach
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Kerry congratulates UK foreign minister Johnson, urges 'sensible' Brexit approach

Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London, Britain June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as Britain’s new foreign minister and urged a sensible approach to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“The Secretary stressed US support for a sensible and measured approach to the Brexit process and offered to stay engaged as the UK government develops its plans,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

The pair also agreed that the special relationship between the United States and Britain was as essential as ever and that they would work closely together as NATO allies on a range of challenges ahead.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; writing by Costas Pitas in London; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.