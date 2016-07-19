FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry: couple of years before UK can do post-Brexit trade deals
July 19, 2016 / 3:29 PM / a year ago

Kerry: couple of years before UK can do post-Brexit trade deals

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry turns as he prepares to walk into 10 Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, July 19, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It could take Britain at least a couple of years before it is able to strike new trade agreements after the country's vote to leave the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in London on Tuesday.

"The British have told us that they can't sign any kind of new trade agreement ... until they are no longer a member of the EU," he told reporters at a news conference with British foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

"So there is a time period here no matter what, the process that may take at least a couple of years before anyone can contemplate some kind of agreement," Kerry said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Giles Elgood

