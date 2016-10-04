FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kerry urges Britain and EU to maintain strong ties
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 12:12 PM / a year ago

Kerry urges Britain and EU to maintain strong ties

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a speech on the transatlantic relationship at the Concert Noble in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Robin Emmott and David Brunnstrom

3 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Britain on Tuesday to maintain the closest possible links with the European Union as it negotiates to leave the bloc, saying the unity of Europe was paramount for transatlantic relations.

Speaking in Brussels, Kerry sought to make the case for the European Union despite the rise of anti-EU populist parties and Britain's vote to exit. He said there could be no place for isolationist policies.

"We will not be shy about where our interests lie: We need the strongest possible EU, the strongest possible UK and a highly integrated, collaborative relationship between them," Kerry said in a speech.

"We should never take for granted the good achieved by the unity of Europe," he said, adding that "some people do so too quickly," recalling his youth as the son of a U.S. diplomat growing up in divided Berlin in the 1950s.

Britons' decision to leave the 28-member bloc on June 23dealt a huge blow to the European project of greater unity, and alarmed Washington which feared that the post-war stability it helped to underpin was at risk.

The departure of Washington's closest ally in the bloc comes as the European Union and the United States are negotiating a trade pact that could encompass almost half the world's economy.

Anti-EU political parties, who are placing unprecedented pressure on the center-left and center-right establishment in Europe, have seized on the proposed pact as a sign of unbridled capitalism, saying it will lower standards and benefit only multinational companies.

While Kerry said that the West needed to move on from the British referendum result, he criticized European politicians who he said failed to promote the benefits of the European Union over the past six decades.

Echoing an intervention by President Barack Obama last April in London in support of the EU, the world's biggest trading bloc, Kerry said the continent's post-war recovery and its ensuing prosperity was "one of the greatest stories in the history of human kind".

In what appeared to be a direct appeal to Euroskeptics, he also questioned, in an age of free-trade, technological connectivity and the complex threats facing the West, how any country could break away from the international order. "Who could credibly argue that each nation, operating in a vacuum, would somehow be more efficient and effective?"

Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.