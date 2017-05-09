FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Labour leader refuses to say he would lead Britain out of EU: BBC
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 3 months ago

Labour leader refuses to say he would lead Britain out of EU: BBC

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, attends a campaign event in Manchester, May 9, 2017.Andrew Yates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, refused to confirm on Tuesday that he would take Britain out of the European Union if his party won a June 8 election, the BBC reported.

"He said this morning 'Brexit is settled' - but I asked him five times if categorically, we would leave the EU if he were PM (prime minister) he wouldn't say," the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.