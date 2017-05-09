Labour leader refuses to say he would lead Britain out of EU: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, refused to confirm on Tuesday that he would take Britain out of the European Union if his party won a June 8 election, the BBC reported.

"He said this morning 'Brexit is settled' - but I asked him five times if categorically, we would leave the EU if he were PM (prime minister) he wouldn't say," the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.