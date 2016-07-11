FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK opposition Labour Party says leadership contest triggered
July 11, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

UK opposition Labour Party says leadership contest triggered

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain July 11, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Monday a leadership contest had been officially triggered following the receipt of sufficient nominations for a rival candidate to left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"I have now received sufficient nominations to trigger a contest for the position of Leader of the Labour Party," party General Secretary Iain McNicol said in a statement. He said the party's National Executive Committee would meet to confirm arrangements for the contest.

Earlier, Labour lawmaker Angela Eagle launched her bid to take over the leadership of the party, saying Corbyn was unable to defeat the ruling Conservative Party.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
