UK Labour's Corbyn says expects no legal challenge to ballot ruling

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday he hoped there would be no legal challenge to a decision by his Labour Party's ruling executive to automatically include his name on the ballot paper for the leadership of the party.

Corbyn, a veteran left-winger, is resisting efforts by Labour lawmakers to oust him, arguing that he has the strong support of party members in the country. Corbyn's opponents say Labour cannot win an election under his leadership.

"I would hope there isn't going to be a legal challenge. There's been a very long legal discussion this afternoon, there were very well-qualified lawyers on hand to advise so I think we are fine," he told reporters after the decision of Labour's National Executive Committee.