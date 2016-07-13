FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Labour's Corbyn says expects no legal challenge to ballot ruling
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2016 / 7:53 PM / a year ago

UK Labour's Corbyn says expects no legal challenge to ballot ruling

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves a meeting of the National Executive Committee in central London, Britain July 12, 2016.Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday he hoped there would be no legal challenge to a decision by his Labour Party's ruling executive to automatically include his name on the ballot paper for the leadership of the party.

Corbyn, a veteran left-winger, is resisting efforts by Labour lawmakers to oust him, arguing that he has the strong support of party members in the country. Corbyn's opponents say Labour cannot win an election under his leadership.

"I would hope there isn't going to be a legal challenge. There's been a very long legal discussion this afternoon, there were very well-qualified lawyers on hand to advise so I think we are fine," he told reporters after the decision of Labour's National Executive Committee.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.