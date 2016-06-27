FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK opposition leader Corbyn says will not resign after Brexit vote
#World News
June 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

UK opposition leader Corbyn says will not resign after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday he regretted the resignations of several members of his senior team of lawmakers in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union but he did not plan to resign.

Twelve members of Corbyn’s team or “shadow cabinet” withdrew their support for him on Sunday, with many criticizing his contribution to the referendum campaign and saying they doubted his ability to lead the party to victory in the next election.

“I regret there have been resignations today from my shadow cabinet. But I am not going to betray the trust of those who voted for me, or the millions of supporters across the country who need Labour to represent them,” he said in a statement.

“Those who want to change Labour’s leadership will have to stand in a democratic election, in which I will be a candidate.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

