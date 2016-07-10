FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK opposition Labour lawmaker Eagle says challenging for leadership to unite party
#World News
July 10, 2016 / 11:43 AM / a year ago

UK opposition Labour lawmaker Eagle says challenging for leadership to unite party

Britain's former Labour Party Business policy chief Angela Eagle leaves the BBC in London, Britain July 10, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour lawmaker Angela Eagle said on Sunday she wanted to lead the party into the next national election and was challenging leader Jeremy Corbyn for his job to try to unite the party.

Corbyn has refused to resign following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, despite mass defections from his policy team and a no-confidence motion passed by an overwhelming majority of lawmakers in his own party.

Eagle, who has said she will formally launch a leadership challenge on Monday, said Corbyn had lost the confidence of Labour lawmakers and has not been able to communicate effectively with voters.

"There could easily be a very quick general election and I believe I'm the right person to lead the party into that general election," she told ITV.

"This is a battle for a healed and a united Labour Party and a strong opposition to make our democracy work."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
