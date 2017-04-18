FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
UK opposition Labour Party welcomes call for early national election
April 18, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 4 months ago

UK opposition Labour Party welcomes call for early national election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he welcomed Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to call an early national election on Tuesday, indicating his party will provide the support she needs under electoral law to hold one.

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first," Corbyn said in an emailed statement.

To call an election, May needs the support of two-thirds of the parliament in a vote due to be held on Wednesday.

Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon

