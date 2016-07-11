FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmaker Eagle launches challenge to Corbyn to lead Labour Party
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 11:23 AM / a year ago

UK lawmaker Eagle launches challenge to Corbyn to lead Labour Party

Britain's former Labour Party Business policy chief Angela Eagle leaves the BBC in London, Britain July 10, 2016.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour lawmaker Angela Eagle launched her bid to take over the leadership of the party on Monday, saying its current leader Jeremy Corbyn was unable to defeat the ruling Conservative Party.

"Today I am announcing my decision to stand for the leadership of the Labour Party," Eagle said in a speech to kick off her campaign.

"Jeremy Corbyn is unable to provide the leadership that this party needs – I believe I can. I am not a Blairite, I am not a Brownite and I am not a Corbynista, I am my own woman," she said.

Corbyn was chosen as Labour leader last year on a wave of support from the party's most left-wing activists. But he has clashed with its lawmakers who overwhelmingly passed a no-confidence motion in his leadership. Many have accused him of not campaigning strongly enough to keep Britain in the European Union in last month's referendum.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Karin Strohecker, writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

