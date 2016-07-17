FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour leadership candidate Smith: Britons should not accept being on way out of EU
July 17, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Labour leadership candidate Smith: Britons should not accept being on way out of EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Owen Smith, one of three candidates vying to lead Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Sunday Britons should not accept that the country is firmly on track to leave the European Union.

"We need to negotiate right now, I don't think we should accept that we are on a definite path out," Owen told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"We need to make sure that people are satisfied now - we trusted people rightly to make a decision, we can trust them again in 18 months time to check whether it is absolutely what they wanted."

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
