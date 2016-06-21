FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
British landmarks lit up for 'Remain' campaign
#World News
June 21, 2016 / 10:57 PM / a year ago

British landmarks lit up for 'Remain' campaign

Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to "Vote Remain" in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of Thursday's EU Referendum in Scotland, June 21, 2016.Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Landmarks across Britain were lit up on Tuesday night with Union Jack colors and projections of the "Vote Remain" message as campaigning for Thursday's referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union entered its final day.

The vote will shape the future of Europe and polls have indicated that British public opinion is so divided that the outcome is too close to call.

The major landmarks illuminated included the Tate Modern art gallery in London, Edinburgh Castle and the Bull Ring commercial area in Birmingham.

The illumination was organized by Britain Stronger in Europe, the official "Remain" campaign.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Peter Cooney

