Factbox: Legal hurdles to British PM Cameron's EU deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s deal with the European Union is legally binding and irreversibly enshrined in treaty, Prime Minister David Cameron says; opponents, including his own justice minister, a personal friend, say it is not.

In a sense both are right.

The measures Cameron agreed with the other 27 EU national leaders was in the form of a Decision of the heads of state and government in the European Council. That has legal force and Britain has lodged the agreement as an international treaty at the United Nations. But full implementation faces hurdles:

EUROPEAN COMMISSION DRAFTS LAWS

A politically important part of the package, letting Cameron keep an election pledge to cut tax credits and family support for EU immigrants, is to be implemented by legislation drafted by the European Commission and passed by the European Parliament in negotiation with the national governments in the Council.

The Commission has outlined its plan and leaders of the main parliamentary party groups have endorsed it. But the Commission will only present its full legislative proposals after Britain votes to stay. The whole package vanishes if it votes to leave.

The Commission is obliged to draft laws in line with Council decisions. Unusually, it has already outlined plans to legislate to curb abuse of EU free movement rules, to revise child benefit rules and introduce a safeguard mechanism -- commonly known as the “emergency brake” -- to allow discriminatory cuts in migrant workers’ benefits in exceptional circumstances. It also declared to the summit that Britain met the criteria to apply the brake.

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PASSES LAWS

The speaker and representatives of three major parties in the European Parliament were involved in negotiating the package and undertook to support the necessary legislation. However, the legislature insists it cannot guarantee a majority to approve Commission drafts it will not see until after the referendum.

Leaders of the center-right, center-left and liberal blocs represent nearly two thirds of Parliament’s 751 seats. But party discipline in the single-chamber legislature is weak and often fractures on national lines. Cameron should expect additional support from his own 20 Conservatives -- though they are split on whether to stay in the EU -- and from other smaller parties.

There is strong support in Parliament for keeping Britain in the EU, but it will not review the necessary legislation until after the referendum. The center-left leader said last week that he disliked discriminating against EU migrants. East European MEPs dislike compatriots being seen as second-class citizens.

Once EU law is passed, in a complex process involving the further input of national ministers, the British parliament would have to pass its own laws in line with the EU directives.

EUROPEAN COURT OF JUSTICE HEARS COMPLAINTS

The EU’s highest court, hearing complaints that national law or judges have abused citizens’ treaty rights, has made several rulings lately in support of rich states’ efforts to curb “benefit tourism” by EU citizens migrating from poorer states.

Those have tightened rules to restrict free movement in the EU to workers -- limitations underlined by the Council decision.

Much of Cameron’s package is to clarify and interpret the EU treaties for the benefit of the judges. As “fathers and mothers” of the treaties, the interpretations of the national leaders in Council must be taken account of by ECJ judges in Luxembourg. They say the emergency brake is a temporary (seven years) and proportionate limitation to basic rights, in line with treaties.

While the package cannot formally be “pre-approved” by the supreme court, senior officials say lawyers from the Court and other EU bodies are in regular contact and argue it is unusual for judges to overrule explicit Council interpretations. But EU officials also say they cannot guarantee how judges will rule.

Any court challenge by a citizen to rulings under laws yet to be passed would be some years off, long after the referendum.

EUROPEAN ELECTORS RATIFY TREATY CHANGES

Two elements of the package, on financial relations between non-euro states like Britain and the euro zone and on a special exemption for Britain from further EU political integration, are to be written into EU treaties when these are next revised.

The decision cites writing the “substance” of the agreements into treaties, leaving precise wording to be decided by later Councils. No one knows when the next treaty revision might be.

All 28 states would need to ratify amendments. Many can do so in national parliaments. But others, among them France, need a referendum. And voters across Europe seem liable to vote down any measure perceived as promoted by the elites in Brussels.

So while future treaty drafters are legally bound to do what the Council decision on Britain says, it is not clear how or when treaties will be amended or if the changes can be ratified.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL FRAMES LAWS

The European Council, comprising the 28 national leaders, can always change its mind and reverse itself -- though as most such decisions must be unanimous, Britain can veto such a move.