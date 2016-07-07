FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

UK PM candidate Leadsom defends record of her career

Andrea Leadsom, a candidate to succeed David Cameron as British prime minister, arrives to speak at a news conference in central London, Britain July 7, 2016.Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, one of three candidates vying to become the next British prime minister, said she had given a full account of her past jobs on Thursday as some of her career credentials were called into doubt.

Leadsom has put her 25 years' experience working in financial services at the center of her campaign to become leader but five former colleagues told Reuters Leadsom did not have a prominent role or manage client money.

"My CV is correct," she told Sky News.

Leadsom also defended a mortgage she had taken out, which had raised questions about her financial affairs.

"We were shopping around for a cheap mortgage and the mortgage was offered by a bank who booked it in the Channel Islands. There's no advantage to me. It was just a good deal," she said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
