UK PM candidate Leadsom says post-Brexit right to stay will depend on work permits
#World News
July 8, 2016 / 9:55 PM / in a year

UK PM candidate Leadsom says post-Brexit right to stay will depend on work permits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andrea Leadsom, a candidate to succeed David Cameron as British prime minister, speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - EU citizens coming to Britain once the country has left the European Union will need to obtain work permits if they wish to stay, Andrea Leadsom, one of two candidates vying to replace David Cameron as prime minister, said.

”Once we leave the EU we will be back in control of immigration. People going on holiday or traveling on business or to collaborate on science will be able to do that but the right to reside and the right to work here will be under work permits,” she told The Times newspaper.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Chris Reese

