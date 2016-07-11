UK's Leadsom, contender to succeed Cameron, to make statement

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, one of the two candidates to succeed British Prime Minister David Cameron, is due to make a statement at 1115 GMT (7:15 a.m. EDT) on Monday, her spokesman said amid speculation that she might pull out of the race.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter that she had been told by a source that Leadsom would announce that she was pulling out of the race to become the new leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party. Kuenssberg said she could not confirm that information.