FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM May hands farm ministry to beaten leadership rival Leadsom
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 3:08 PM / a year ago

UK PM May hands farm ministry to beaten leadership rival Leadsom

Britain's new Environment Secretary, Andrea Leadsom, leaves Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom, who this week dropped out as her rival in the Conservative leadership contest, as farming minister in her new cabinet on Thursday.

Leadsom had made it through to the run-off stage of the race to succeed former prime minister David Cameron thanks to a wave of eurosceptic support following Britain’s EU referendum, but surprisingly pulled out on Monday, effectively handing the job to May.

Her withdrawal came after a newspaper interview in which she suggested she had a greater stake in the country’s future because she was a mother, unlike May. She later apologized amid a storm of criticism, and said on Monday that it had become clear she lacked the support to lead the party.

Her new role as secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs represents a promotion from her previous job as junior energy minister, but lands her the difficult task of delivering on funding promises made to the farming community during the referendum campaign.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.