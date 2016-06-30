FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next UK PM has to be on Brexit side: Conservative leader candidate Leadsom
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Next UK PM has to be on Brexit side: Conservative leader candidate Leadsom

Andrea Leadsom arrives at 10 Downing Street as Britain's re-elected Prime Minister David Cameron names his new cabinet, in central London, Britain May 11, 2015.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom, who is standing as a candidate to replace David Cameron as prime minister, said Britain's next leader had to be someone who wanted the country to leave the European Union.

"My personal view very genuinely is the next leader is someone who has to deliver on the promise of the referendum because they can see the huge advantages and they believe in them," Leadsom, a junior minister in the energy department, told Sky News.

"I think it's very difficult for somebody who campaigned to stay in, who thinks that there will be disaster if we leave to suddenly turn it around and start believing we can make a go of it."

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
